A Re-Edited “The Godfather: Part III” Is Getting Released
Francis Ford Coppola will release a re-edited version of “The Godfather: Part III” that will include a new beginning, new ending and a new title.
The Oscar-winning director said “The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” will better reflect his intentions for the third film in the series which was originally released in 1990.
Coppola and his production company, American Zoetrope, used a 4K scan of the original negative to undertake a painstaking, frame-by-frame restoration to create the new version. The first two films in “The Godfather” saga are widely considered two of the greatest of all time while “The Godfather: Part III” is not and heavily criticized. So we guess Coppola wanted a do-over.
The re-edited version will be released to limited theaters in December.
MORE HERE