“A Quiet Place Part 2” Released a Teaser and I’m Already Scared

Dec 19, 2019 @ 12:45pm

If you are looking for a little scary jolt today, check out the quick preview of A Quiet Place 2.

The 30-second clip was originally seen last weekend during screenings of Black Christmas. The trailer is now online.

The footage shows Emily Blunt’s character Evelyn walking through the woods with her children trying to stay quiet so as not to alert the monsters that respond to sound. John Krasinski returns to direct the movie.

The full-length trailer will be released on New Year’s Day.

