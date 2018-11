Um. Ew. Pringles has revealed limited edition holiday flavors so you can take Thanksgiving dinner with you wherever you go.

PRINGLES THANKSGIVING DINNER IS COMING SOON! We packed everything you love about Thanksgiving into our limited-edition Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, and removed everything you don’t — like your 27th year at the kids’ table. pic.twitter.com/RjGoOGRJMi — Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2018

Okay, thanks but no thanks. Too far, Pringles.