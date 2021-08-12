A Permanent “Jeopardy” Host Has Been Named

After months of Jeopardy! guest hosts, game show veteran and executive producer Mike Richards, is the new host. “Big Bang Theory” alum Mayim Bialik will host prime-time specials and a possible spinoff. Sony Pictures Television says they took the decision “extremely seriously” and a group of senior execs “poured over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers.” Richards will remain executive producer.
Mayim said, “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!”
Initial fan reaction online hasn’t been very supportive. They wanted LeVar Burton instead.
