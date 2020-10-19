A News Anchor Says She Was Fired For Being In Adam Sandler’s Netflix Movie
A news anchor in Boston claimed she was fired from her job after she made a brief appearance in Adam Sandler’s new film “Hubie Halloween.”
Anchor Alaina Pinto appeared in the film as a reporter who delivered the news in a Harley Quinn costume. Pinto says that she “mistakenly violated my contract” with WHDH Channel 7 News by appearing in the Netflix movie, and was fired from the TV station.
Oopsies. But we feel like this is kind of a “it was worth it” moment because…she’s in a freaking Adam Sandler movie right??!!
