A New York Times Journalist Wrote An Op-Ed About Lady Gaga Dating Her Ex
You might think by reading that headline this is going to be nasty because New York Times journalist, Lindsay Crouse, wrote about finding out her ex of 7 years is now dating a celebrity. Actually, Lady Gaga. Her ex-boyfriend is Michael Polansky, a Harvard graduate who runs the Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. And he’s been seen a lot lately getting super cozy with Gaga.
Crouse isn’t friends with Polansky on Facebook; he’d blocked her after they broke up. So she was hardly keeping tabs on him. But she DID follow Lady Gaga — and it wasn’t long before Polansky, whom she described as ‘normal’, popped up in her Instagram feed. So when she found out…that HAD to sting right? Does she attack them in her opinion piece? Air out dirty laundry? Put him on blast?? Nope.
She wrote, “Lady Gaga is amazing. Comparing yourself with her is incredibly motivational, and I recommend you try it, regardless of how you relate to who’s dating her.”
Crouse also said she embraced it by buying fancy dresses and having her makeup done. Now THAT is how you move on with class!
READ HER OP-ED HERE
MORE HERE