A New Show For Peacock Helps People Prepare To Die?

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all…here comes an unscripted series NBC ordered for Peacock called The Gentle Art Of Swedish Death Cleaning, which is based on the best-selling book by Margareta Magnusson. The official description of the show explains the star is a “Swedish Death Cleaner” who will help people who “are at a major crossroads … organize and demystify [their] homes, lives, and relationships,” thereby “allowing us to prepare for death while we enjoy life.”
No word yet on who the Swedish death cleaner will be, but they “will turn each home upside down as they uncover and undo decades of collecting. With their distinctly Swedish sensibility, they liberate each person from the clutter in their lives and allow them to pass on treasured mementos — and the deeply personal stories behind them — to their family, friends, or neighbors. Along the way, viewers will go on a journey with each individual as they recall who they once were, discover who they should be, and navigate how they want to be remembered.”
Don’t we already have a show like that called “Hoarders” on TLC without the deathy spin? Or Marie Kondo??