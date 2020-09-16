      Breaking News
Vote 2020

A New Shopping Holiday Is Coming Next Month

Sep 16, 2020 @ 7:04am
young woman female shopper standing with colorful paper bags in hands in shopping mall or department store, focus on hands

Get your wallets ready to launch into your holiday shopping earlier this year, with the launch of a new sales event on Oct. 10. More than a dozen undisclosed, major retailers have signed on to participate in the 10.10 shopping holiday, which mirrors China’s Singles’ Day — the world’s biggest shopping event.

The goal is to pull holiday spending forward so retailers “can cope with limits on both shipping capacity and available merchandise” triggered by the pandemic.

The crisis has upended supply chains and consumer spending, threatening the most important sales period of the year.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
delays Holiday October 10 shipping shopping
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE