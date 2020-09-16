A New Shopping Holiday Is Coming Next Month
young woman female shopper standing with colorful paper bags in hands in shopping mall or department store, focus on hands
Get your wallets ready to launch into your holiday shopping earlier this year, with the launch of a new sales event on Oct. 10. More than a dozen undisclosed, major retailers have signed on to participate in the 10.10 shopping holiday, which mirrors China’s Singles’ Day — the world’s biggest shopping event.
The goal is to pull holiday spending forward so retailers “can cope with limits on both shipping capacity and available merchandise” triggered by the pandemic.
The crisis has upended supply chains and consumer spending, threatening the most important sales period of the year.
