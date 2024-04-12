99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

A New “Scary Movie” Is In The Works At Paramount

April 12, 2024 10:00AM EDT
Paramount Pictures is reviving the Scary Movie franchise with a new movie set to start production in the fall for a planned 2025 theatrical release. The original Scary Movie, released in 2000, parodied popular horror films like Scream and The Blair Witch Project, and helped launch the career of Anna Faris.

Keenen Ivory Wayans directed the first two films, while David Zucker directed the third and fourth installments. The five movies grossed over $896M. No word on if any of the original stars will be a part of the new one.

