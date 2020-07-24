      Breaking News
A New Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Coming To Netflix

Jul 23, 2020 @ 11:10pm
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actor Ryan Reynolds attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Netflix subscribers a new film starring Ryan Reynolds is coming your way soon.


His film Our Name is Adam is moving from Paramount Pictures to Netflix with hopes of the film having the success that other films that have been released on the streaming platform have had.  In the movie, Ryan will play a man that travels to help his 13-year-old self, but in the process runs into his dead father that the same age as his present self.

Shooting will begin in November.

 

TAGS
movie Netflix Our Name Is Adam Paramount Pictures Ryan Reynolds time travel
