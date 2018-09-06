A New Law & Order Series Is Coming

A new series is about to begin in the Law & Order universe.

NBC just announced the addition of Law & Order: Hate Crimes from the creator Dick Wolf and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner Warren Leight.

Dick Wolf is bringing a brand new #LawAndOrder to @NBC. https://t.co/jktyFukaeg — Law and Order (@nbclawandorder) September 4, 2018

And you better believe there will be plenty of crossover between the two, so yes- Olivia Benson will be making an appearance!!

The new series will center on the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force, which operates under the Special Victims Unit to fight prejudice-driven threats, harassment, and discrimination of any kind.

Being that both units work so closely together, plenty of SVU detectives, like our beloved Olivia Benson, will be making appearances.

In fact, Hate Crimes will be introduced during an episode in SVU‘s 20th season — yes, 20th.

If you are wondering why SVU has continued to be renewed season after season, it is probably because it was one of the first shows to bring light to a very real and upsetting subject and that is what the producers want to do with the new series Hate Crimes.

Hate Crimes will premiere in 2019 and will have 13 episodes in the first season!

