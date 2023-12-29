A New Katy Perry Album Is On The Way

Source: YouTube

Katy Perry’s little girl may love Las Vegas, but Katy’s residency there has come to a close and now it’s time for new music!

Yahoo! News says she is set to release a new album for the first time in 4 years and is planning a world tour. This shift could be due to her daughter having the time to grow up a bit. She told Good Morning America,

I haven’t put any new material out since my darling Daisy.

Get hype!