A New JLo Album And Film Are Coming

Source: YouTube

A follow-up to 2002’s “This Is Me…Then” is coming and a new film to go along with it.

Jennifer Lopez will drop This Is Me…Now February 16th which will be her first record since 2014’s A.K.A. She promises it will be her “most honest and personal” album yet.

That will also coincide with the film, This is Me… Now: The Film, that same day on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a “musical and visual reimagining” of Lopez’s “publicly scrutinized love life.”

The first single,”Can’t Get Enough,” will be out January 10th.