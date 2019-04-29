A New Jersey High School Play Gets An Epic Visitor

Back in March, a New Jersey high school went viral after students turned the horror/sci-fi classic Alien — the original, into their annual play. Even viewed merely over clips on Twitter, it was an incredible production, resourceful and creative — so much so that it earned kudos from its star, Sigourney Weaver, and its director, Ridley Scott. Now Weaver has done them one better: On Friday she popped in a for a visit!!!

Sigourney Weaver visiting the NBHS cast and crew at their encore performance of Alien after national media recognition was unbelievable!! #alien #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/2UXL0v1H3X — Nicholas J. Sacco (@NicholasJSacco) April 27, 2019

Look who stopped by North Bergen High to visit the spectacular cast of Alien: The Play. Thank you, Sigourney Weaver! And thank you, North Bergen High! #AlienDay #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/ObMZh4m4t3 — Alien (@AlienAnthology) April 27, 2019

Rolling Stone caught tweets that showed video proof this happened. She was strolling the halls of North Bergen High School, and caused freak-outs from the student body.

Weaver’s appearance wasn’t a random swing-by: Friday, April 26 just happened to be “Alien Day,” celebrating the 40th anniversary of the chiller that started them all. (Although the film wasn’t released in theaters until May 25, 1979.) North Bergen commemorated by staging an encore performance of their hit play, with an introduction from Ripley herself, who said she was stoked to finally see the production in full.

