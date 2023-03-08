A New Game Show To Find Nick Cannon’s New Baby Mama???

Just kidding. What some were reporting as a new project for Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon turned out to be a sketch, but they are working on something together.

Pretty funny way to rope you in tho, right? Who’s Having My Baby With Nick Cannon was being touted as the “mother of all game shows,” where Cannon would supposedly pick from a myriad of contestants who want to have his next baby. Many outlets ran with the story like it’s a real show, but it was just a joke to tease another project involving Kevin Hart would pop up on E! Entertainment this spring.

