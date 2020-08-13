A New ‘American Pie’ Spinoff Coming To Netflix
Netflix just unleashed the trailer for American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rule. It centers on a group of senior girls who band together to get what they want. “The boys won’t know what hit them when these sassy sweethearts are calling the shots.”
The franchise kicked off in 1999 with American Pie – about a group of high school guys who plan to lose their virginity on prom night. It grossed more than $989 million worldwide and spawned three sequels: American Pie 2, American Pie: The Wedding, and American Pie: Reunion.
It will be available to buy on DVD and on-demand on October 10, with a Netflix arrival soon after.
