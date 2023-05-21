A Nashville Swiftie With No Eras Tour Tickets Got A Job Working Her Show

Source: YouTube

Don’t have Taylor Swift tickets? Shake it off. Maybe there’s another way to be at one of shows. Davis Perrigo of Nashville may work normally as an accountant, but he got a job as a security guard at Nissan Stadium during the Eras Tour when he couldn’t get tickets. Fans have shared videos of him at the show singing along like this one:

According to CNN,

At one point, he said he was even “reprimanded” by Swift’s security, who told Perrigo that he needed to “take it down a notch.”

When you watch the video it makes you wonder if you could do the same thing considering that nosebleeds are even expensive and he got to be RIGHT BY Taylor during parts of the show.