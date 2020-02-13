A Movie Is Being Made About How Tupac Is Alive
Perhaps one of the greatest conspiracy theories in music history is that Tupac Shakur is still alive. And now, a guy named Rick Boss is making a movie based on “facts through certain people” he knows to prove the theory is RIGHT.
2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC is based on the idea of “Tupac actually escaping University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico and getting protection from the Navajo tribe,” according to Boss. He says Tupac planted a body double in Suge Knight’s BMW when he heard of the planned attempt on his life, and escaped by helicopter to Navajo tribal land in New Mexico, where federal agents couldn’t follow him. But where did he get this master plan? Boss says he got the info straight from Tupac’s family and close surrounding circle of friends. He says, “You can write a fiction story, but this is not fiction…”
The actor that portrays Tupac in the movie actually thinks he’s really gone…the movie is slated for a 2021 release.
