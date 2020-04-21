A Mini One Direction Reunion Already Happened
Niall Horan and Liam Payne had themselves a virtual reunion on Instagram Live. They caught up…Niall was shirtless…and they tried to get Louis Tomlinson into the chat.
https://twitter.com/CapitalOfficial/status/1252271928854949891?s=20
“Our 3-way FaceTime went really well,” Liam joked, to which a shirtless Niall replied, “I mean, it’s so funny. We can never get anyone together even though we’re all doing nothing.” “Even though I know for a fact Louis’ just sitting home smoking cigarettes and drinking beers. I was doing the same yesterday.”
Liam had confirmed on an Instagram Live chat with Alesso that 1D will be reuniting to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.