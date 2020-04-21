      Breaking News
A Mini One Direction Reunion Already Happened

Apr 21, 2020 @ 9:27am

Niall Horan and Liam Payne had themselves a virtual reunion on Instagram Live. They caught up…Niall was shirtless…and they tried to get Louis Tomlinson into the chat.

https://twitter.com/CapitalOfficial/status/1252271928854949891?s=20

 

“Our 3-way FaceTime went really well,” Liam joked, to which a shirtless Niall replied, “I mean, it’s so funny. We can never get anyone together even though we’re all doing nothing.”  “Even though I know for a fact Louis’ just sitting home smoking cigarettes and drinking beers. I was doing the same yesterday.”

Liam had confirmed on an Instagram Live chat with Alesso that 1D will be reuniting to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

