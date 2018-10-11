A Makeup Artist Says Cardi B Was The WORST Client EVER

A makeup artist that worked on Cardi B’s makeup twice is talking about her experience, saying she was her worst client. The video was posted back in January but is just now going viral.

She said in September of 2017 she did Cardi’s makeup for her in Houston for an appearance. She liked the look but had an attitude, which the makeup artist brushed off at the time. But then in December last year, Cardi booked her again but made her wait an hour while Cardi was on the phone, then was super rude and ended up telling her to “get the f—k outta here”…kicking her out without paying her.

Elle magazine posted a video nine months ago of Cardi doing her own makeup…maybe she should stick to that??

