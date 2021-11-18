A Look At ‘Ozark’ Season 4

Since we’ve been waiting since March 2020, to catch you up: Season 3 ended with Helen (Janet McTeer) making a plea with Navarro (Felix Solis) to get rid of Marty and Wendy, allowing her to take over their operation in Ozark. Realizing Helen’s plan and needing to show their worth to Navarro is to end the cartel war. Marty takes photos from Jonah’s (Skylar Gaertner) drone video of the attack on Cosgrove’s (John Bedford Lloyd) truck to Maya (Jessica Frances Dukes), resulting in the arrest of Lagunas members.
Word gets down to Navarro of the arrest, as he summons Helen, Marty, and Wendy down for his second son’s baptism in Mexico, where Helen is executed in front of Marty and Wendy. Navarro embraces the Byrde’s signifying that he wants to continue doing business between the three of them.
Season 4 premieres January 21, 2022.