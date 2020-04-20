A Local Birthday Boy With Cancer Gets A Police Parade
Our news partners at WAVE3 has the story of David Jr., an 8-year-old from Louisville, had been diagnosed with a rare cancerous brain-stem tumor, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, back in April 2018.
His family has said that his motto, “Make everyday the best day ever,” has continued to encourage them to move forward and to make the best of each situation.
On Friday, David’s family planned on celebrating David’s birthday as well as his two-year diagnosis day celebration.
His mom Elizabeth said, “Before the pandemic we were planning a party to celebrate this milestone with cookie decorating, balloon animals and a magic show,” But that all got derailed with the pandemic. That’s when several guests signed up to pull together a drive-by parade for David’s birthday. The Jeffersontown Police Department, members of the FBI, and superheroes like Captain America and the Flash drove by David’s home, wishing him a happy birthday from a safe social distance.
The drive-by parade was also streamed on Facebook Live, where hundreds of people wished David a happy birthday and helped raise awareness for childhood cancer.
