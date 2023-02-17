99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

A Live-Action “How To Train Your Dragon” Is In The Works

February 17, 2023 9:29AM EST
How To Train Your Dragon is getting a live-action treatment…but you’ll have to wait until March of 2025.  It’s in good hands as the writer and director of the animated trilogy, Dean DeBlois, is going to be in charge of this one.  Casting is underway but so far no names to play Hiccup have been tossed out there.

Ten years ago, they created a live area show that looked pretty great, so the movie should be pretty great too!

 

