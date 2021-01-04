A Line Of Chocolate Bars Aimed At Adults Helps You Sleep, Create…And Even Helps In The Romance Department
Christmas fudge traditional homemade chocolate sweet dessert food in wooden box on vintage table background. Delicious unhealthy snack.
Eat Gold Organics has come up with a line of chocolate that only adults can have: bars infused with wellness-boosting ingredients. They claim the bars are equipped with adaptogens and nootropics which is basically good stuff to help adults do certain things better.
There are eight bar options to choose from, each having its own specialty. There’s the Be Happy bar (the one for good vibes), Create Magic (the one for genius time), Sweet Dreams (better sleep), Immune Shroom (the one for an extra boost), Menopausal Goddess (the one for hot flashes), Pre Pump (the one for working out), and New Mama (the one for mood & milk) and even Big Orgasm (self-explanatory). Now that last one we’re not sure if just the sheer act of eating the bar gets you the prize, or if it enhances your experience with your partner…you’ll have to let us know.
You can get them on the brand’s website as a single bar purchase for $13 or in a six-bar bundle for $65.
SOURCE