A Kidz Bop Version Of “Montero” Totally Changed Most Of The Lyrics

If you ever sat around and wondered, “man, is there any way Kidz Bop could do a clean version of Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero?'” Well, join the club, because even Lil Nas X was surprised they pulled it off with some shiny, happy lines about vacations and pleasant dinners.
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 27, 2021
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 27, 2021
“I wanna lie on the beach in Hawaii/ I want that jet lag from livin’ and flyin’/ Put a smile on your face whilst we’re dinin’/ Oh, oh, why me?”
A quick spin also reveals that while Nas X was talking about “cocaine and drinking with your friends” and being down for all kinds of bad behavior (“I’m not fazed, only here to sin/ If Eve ain’t in your garden, you know that you can”), the Kidz’s pre-chorus is scrubbed totally clean of transgression.
“Singin’ and dancin’ with your friends/ You live in the dark, yeah, I cannot pretend/ I’m not fazed, only here to win/ If you ain’t in the garden, you know that you can,” the tweens sing on the song that appears on the Kidz Bop 2022 collection. Choosing to think these kids NEVER heard the actual lyrics LOL!