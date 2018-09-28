A Kid Called 911… For Math Help

A 10-year-old boy in Colorado called 911… because he needed help with his math homework. We get it…the #mathsweats can be real sometimes!
The boy told the dispatcher, “I need help with something. I don’t know who else to call.” He was trying to find the answer to 3,052 divided by 71. So how did Chris Clow, the dispatcher, handle this? He grabbed a calculator and figured out the answer.
Of course, the lesson here is that 911 should only be used for true emergencies… but he was happy to help the kid out.