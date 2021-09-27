      Weather Alert

A Kanye West Documentary Is Coming To Netflix

Sep 27, 2021 @ 8:39am

Kanye West has been busy releasing his tenth solo album, Donda, and it was his tenth project to top the charts. Now a new Netflix documentary is giving you an inside look at his career.

 

Jeen-Yuhs  will be released in three parts, following Kanye as he rose from a hot producer and aspiring rapper to one of the biggest and most influential artists of today. According to Variety, the film will also touch on West’s brief 2020 presidential run and the tragic death of his mother Donda West, who passed in 2007.

