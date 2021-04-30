      Weather Alert

A John Mayer Talk Show Is In The Works For Paramount+

Apr 30, 2021 @ 7:00am

John Mayer is taking another crack at having his own show, this time calling it Later With John Mayer for Paramount+ streaming platform.  He used to host a show on his Instagram and he’s pretty funny! It’s being pitched as “a series featuring performance segments as well as interviews with musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians.”

They are modeling it after BBC’s long-running late-night talk show Later with Jolls Holland.

There will be weekly shows on Paramount+ and the plan is also to have specials from John‘s show air periodically on CBS.

 

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
host John Mayer Later with John Mayer Paramount talk show
POPULAR POSTS
This Reddit Thread May Change The Way You Look At Clifford The Big Red Dog Forever
A Bunch Of People Named Josh Showed Up For A Pool Noodle Fight In Nebraska
Chocolate Dunkaroos Are Coming Back
Baby Yoda Cheesy Tots Are Here
Frank's And Goldfish Team Up For Hot Sauce-Flavored Crackers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE