A John Mayer Talk Show Is In The Works For Paramount+
John Mayer is taking another crack at having his own show, this time calling it Later With John Mayer for Paramount+ streaming platform. He used to host a show on his Instagram and he’s pretty funny! It’s being pitched as “a series featuring performance segments as well as interviews with musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians.”
They are modeling it after BBC’s long-running late-night talk show Later with Jolls Holland.
There will be weekly shows on Paramount+ and the plan is also to have specials from John‘s show air periodically on CBS.
