A Jar Of Jam Was The Clue Shakira’s Ex Wasn’t Faithful

January 20, 2023 11:04AM EST
Shakira is spilling a little tea in her new music as to what led to the demise of her relationship with ex and former soccer star Gerard Pique. It all has to do with the supply of jam in the fridge. She got back from a trip and noticed there was way less jam than before she left…and she’s the only one in the house who likes it.

 

So who was eating the jam??  Welll the answer is why Pique is now her ex. They share two kids together.

 

MORE HERE

