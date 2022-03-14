A Heckler Makes Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Cry After Match Loss

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was given the microphone after her loss to Veronika Kudermetova at the Indian Wells Masters to address being heckled during their match. In the middle of their game, a woman yelled “Naomi you suck!!” Osaka wanted to address it right then and there, but the umpire made her wait until after the match.
Osaka said she had watched videos of Venus and Serena Williams being heckled that “went into my head and got replayed a lot.”
Naomi Osaka asked for the microphone after her loss against Veronika Kudermetova. Here's what she said. pic.twitter.com/0Pj9WnNe4t
— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 13, 2022
Osaka has struggled with the pressure of the game and considered taking a break last year. “I feel like for me, recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad.”
Bottom line…mean people suck. Don’t be mean.