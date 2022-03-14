      Weather Alert

A Heckler Makes Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Cry After Match Loss

Mar 14, 2022 @ 8:52am

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was given the microphone after her loss to Veronika Kudermetova at the Indian Wells Masters to address being heckled during their match. In the middle of their game, a woman yelled “Naomi you suck!!”  Osaka wanted to address it right then and there, but the umpire made her wait until after the match.

Osaka said she had watched videos of Venus and Serena Williams being heckled that “went into my head and got replayed a lot.”

Osaka has struggled with the pressure of the game and considered taking a break last year. “I feel like for me, recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad.”

Bottom line…mean people suck. Don’t be mean.

 

TAGS
heckled Indian Wells Masters Naomi Osaka Veronika Kudermetova
POPULAR POSTS
"Flip Or Flop" Is Ending After 10 Seasons
5-Year-Old Indiana Boy Collects Stuffed Animals For Kids Who Need One
A Viral TikTok Landed Her On "American Idol"
Missed Connections: Porsche Guy and Budding Romance On The Ohio
The Saddest Song Of All Time?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On