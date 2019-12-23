      Weather Alert

A Guy Is Walking Around NYC Wearing A Christmas Tree

Dec 23, 2019 @ 10:44am
A man is walking around New York City dressed as a Christmas tree.

Thomas Liberty made the trip from Maryland to NYC the past five years to help New Yorkers smile around the holidays.

His suit is made out of an artificial tree and battery-powered lights that blink.

He never has a specific route when he goes to New York.  He gets on the subway and hops off at random stops. He gets a lot of great reactions like “Holy S***!” and “WOAH!” LOL!

 

