A Group Wants To Replace Confederate Statues With One Of…Britney Spears
Not kidding.
A few of the Confederate statues and memorials in Louisiana have been removed in the past few years, but more than 30 are still standing.
There is a petition on Change.org wanting to replace those with statues of“an actual Louisiana hero and influential human being… Britney Spears.” This was actually launched a few years ago, but gaining steam now again.
More than 25,000 people have signed the petition.
The petition lists a few of the ways the singer has helped her home state, including raising money for Hurricane Katrina and flooding victims. So which Britney do they want? “Hit Me Baby (One More Time)”? “Oops I Did It Again”? “Work B*tch”?
Not sure.