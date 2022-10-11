A Grinch Halloween Movie Is Coming

In much the same way as the Winnie the Pooh story got flipped into a gory horror flick “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”, now the Grinch is getting the same treatment. “The Mean One” is a more extreme version where The Grinch realizes that the true meaning of Christmas is, blood?

The Grinch goes R-rated horror slasher movie in 'The Mean One': https://t.co/d69CfPV6bg — Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 11, 2022

The film’s official synopsis is: “The Mean One (David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One 20 Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure… but is about to discover that this fiend with a heart two sizes too small is still quite eager to carve the roast beast.”

It will be out in time for the season…December 15.