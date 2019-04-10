A Grease Prequel is Underway Over 40 Years Later

It’s been over 40 years since the release of “Grease” but we couldn’t be more excited for Paramount Pictures prequel!

The prequel will follow Danny and Sandy’s love story through their romance before they reconnected at Rydell High! What we do know is that the movie will be called “Summer Loving” and will also be a musical just like the original! There is no word yet on a release date, but don’t worry. We’ll be here patiently waiting!

