A Girl Scout Raps to Cardi B’s “Money” But About Selling Her Cookies

Not gonna lie, we might like this song better than the original. This ten-year-old Girl Scout from California made a rap to the beat of Cardi B’s money but made the words about her cookie sales.

This girl is an entrepreneur and we’re all for it!!!!!10-year-old girl scout Kiki Paschall, wrote the lyrics with the help of her mom, Shania Accius. They posted a video of Kiki on social media rapping while surrounded by boxes of cookies!

“Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing,” Kiki rapped. “Buy Thin Mints or even s’mores. Please open up when I knock on your door. Woo!”

This girl is our queen now! Watch out Beyonce. The pot’s about to be stirred for the next lyrical genius!

P.S-The video had a link attached to her cookie sales page. She was hoping to sell 500 boxes but has since sold over 1,000!