A Girl Scout Raps to Cardi B’s “Money” But About Selling Her Cookies

Not gonna lie, we might like this song better than the original. This ten-year-old Girl Scout from California made a rap to the beat of Cardi B’s money but made the words about her cookie sales.
This girl is an entrepreneur and we’re all for it!!!!!10-year-old girl scout Kiki Paschall, wrote the lyrics with the help of her mom, Shania Accius. They posted a video of Kiki on social media rapping while surrounded by boxes of cookies!
This .@iamcardib MONEY remix is 💰🔥 pic.twitter.com/2GusmxFb3I
— Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) February 3, 2019
“Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing,” Kiki rapped. “Buy Thin Mints or even s’mores. Please open up when I knock on your door. Woo!”
This girl is our queen now! Watch out Beyonce. The pot’s about to be stirred for the next lyrical genius!
P.S-The video had a link attached to her cookie sales page. She was hoping to sell 500 boxes but has since sold over 1,000!