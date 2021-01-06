A Giant David Hasselhoff Is For Auction
David Hasselhoff is auctioning off a giant replica of himself that was used in “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” and it’s estimated to fetch more than $1 million. It was used in a scene of the 2004 movie where SpongeBob and his starfish bestie Patrick are on a quest to return to their underwater hometown Bikini Bottom. Not gonna lie…it looks pretty dang creepy.
Big Dave is estimated to sell for $1,500,000, according to Live Auctioneers. He actually attempted to sell it six years ago but guessing either it didn’t sell…or he bought it back?
