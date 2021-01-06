      Weather Alert

A Giant David Hasselhoff Is For Auction

Jan 6, 2021 @ 8:08am

David Hasselhoff is auctioning off a giant replica of himself that was used in “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” and it’s estimated to fetch more than $1 million.  It was used in a scene of the 2004 movie where SpongeBob and his starfish bestie Patrick are on a quest to return to their underwater hometown Bikini Bottom.  Not gonna lie…it looks pretty dang creepy.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Hasselhoff (@davidhasselhoff)

Big Dave is estimated to sell for $1,500,000, according to Live Auctioneers. He actually attempted to sell it six years ago but guessing either it didn’t sell…or he bought it back?

SOURCE

 

