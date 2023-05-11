99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

A “Freaky Friday” Sequel Is Moving Forward With Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis

May 11, 2023 7:19AM EDT
Disney diving back in to the Freaky Friday with a sequel to the 2003 comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Both are expected to reprise their roles.

Curtis said months ago, “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'”

Lohan also told the Times of a potential sequel: “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

 

