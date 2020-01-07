A Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Might Have Cheated At Fantasy Football To Win $1 Million
Former ‘Bachelor’ contestant Jade Roper Tolbert won $1 million in a DraftKings fantasy football event this weekend, but her win triggered an investigation after it appears she may have cheated.
She was playing DraftKings’ Millionaire Maker daily fantasy contest, which involved selecting a lineup of players from the 4 NFL Wild Card games. She sent in 150 entries, which was the maximum allowed, and one of her lineups ended up winning the $1 million top prize. She even bragged about it on social media. Here’s where she might have gotten in trouble.
Her lineups seemed to be coordinated with her husband’s 150 entries to maximize their chances of winning. In other words, it appears the two colluded to gain a mathematical advantage over the other fantasy players, which would be a clear violation of DraftKings rules and could void her victory.
Now, DraftKings launched an investigation into the situation and said, ”We take the integrity and fairness of our contests very seriously and are looking into this matter.”
