A Few More Capacity Restrictions Loosened In Kentucky
Group of friends sharing drinks in busy bar
A curfew on Kentucky’s bars and restaurants will be lifted May 28. The curfew — currently a last call of midnight local time and closure at 1 a.m. — will end the same day that capacity will be increased to 75% for indoor and outdoor gatherings of less than 1,000 people and 60% for gatherings of more than 1,000 people.
Bar seating will also be permitted again starting May 28. Governor Beshear indicated he won’t set a timeline for 100% capacity until your kids between 12 and 15 get vaccinated after Pfizer got emergency approval. He also said “Just because you can (go out) doesn’t mean you should.”
