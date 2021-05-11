      Weather Alert

A Few More Capacity Restrictions Loosened In Kentucky

May 11, 2021 @ 6:31am
A curfew on Kentucky’s bars and restaurants will be lifted May 28.  The curfew — currently a last call of midnight local time and closure at 1 a.m. — will end the same day that capacity will be increased to 75% for indoor and outdoor gatherings of less than 1,000 people and 60% for gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

 

Bar seating will also be permitted again starting May 28. Governor Beshear indicated he won’t set a timeline for 100% capacity until your kids between 12 and 15 get vaccinated after Pfizer got emergency approval.  He also said “Just because you can (go out) doesn’t mean you should.” 

 

MORE HERE

