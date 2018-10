A fan at a café in Studio City, California got Justin Bieber to admit that he is married to Hailey Baldwin.

The woman got her phone out and went over to them and said, “I don’t want to say congratulations, but are you married?” Bieber replied “Yes, we are married.” He explained that they have their “ups and downs” just like every other couple. He said he has a lot of baggage and called Hailey an “angel” for sticking by his side.

BTW…they might buy Demi Lovato’s house.

