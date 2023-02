Remember that hilarious fake Captain America musical from the Hawkeye series on Disney+? Well it’s about to become a real Captain America musical! “Rogers: The Musical” is coming to Disneyland Resort’s Hyperion Stage inside California Adventure Park.

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details🤩 pic.twitter.com/N8Ugh54LsU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 23, 2023

Genius.