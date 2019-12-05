      Weather Alert

A Drunk Tom Holland Save Spider-Man From Leaving The Marvel Universe

Dec 5, 2019 @ 9:37am

Tom Holland covered a lot of ground in his chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live.  He talks about working with the Russo brothers in Cleveland, going to Browns games, working for his brother, hiring his other brother as his personal chef, making the movie Spies in Disguise with Will Smith, taking a carpentry course, and the call he had (three pints in) with Disney CEO Bob Iger (cue to 10:00) to save Spider-Man.

Bob gave his version of how it went down back in October..

WHEW!

TAGS
Bob Iger Jimmy Kimmel Live Marvel sony Spider-Man Tom Holland
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE