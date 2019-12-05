A Drunk Tom Holland Save Spider-Man From Leaving The Marvel Universe
Tom Holland covered a lot of ground in his chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He talks about working with the Russo brothers in Cleveland, going to Browns games, working for his brother, hiring his other brother as his personal chef, making the movie Spies in Disguise with Will Smith, taking a carpentry course, and the call he had (three pints in) with Disney CEO Bob Iger (cue to 10:00) to save Spider-Man.
Bob gave his version of how it went down back in October..
