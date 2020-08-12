A Dramatic Reboot Of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” Is In The Works
A dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is in the works, executive produced by Will Smith. It will be based on producer Morgan Cooper’s viral video that reimagined the NBC comedy series as a drama titled Bel-Air. The trailer, which Cooper posted online last year, has racked up over five million views on YouTube alone.
The project is currently being shopped to multiple outlets, including HBO Max, which is the streaming home of the original series. Cooper is attached to co-write and direct the project and will also serve as a co-executive producer.
Bel-Air is described as an hourlong dramatic retelling of the beloved ’90s sitcom that explores the original premise of Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the luxury mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the many conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today.
