A Dog With A Missing Paw Finds A Home With A Boy Who Lost His Leg

May 13, 2021 @ 7:29am

 A puppy born with three paws has found her forever home with a Minnesota child with a prosthetic leg.

A golden retriever named Marvel was the only one in her litter born without a front right paw. She’s since been taken in by the Williams family whose 7-year-old son, Paxton Willams, had his right leg amputated three years ago.  The breeder found the Williams family through another client, Paxton’s occupational therapist.

“When she was born, we knew right away she had a special purpose,” Felt said. “We wanted her to go in a home with someone who had a limb difference.”

Paxton was born premature, a complication that caused him to develop an infection in his right leg, which stunted the limb’s growth. Three years ago, Paxton’s parents made the difficult decision to have the boy’s right leg amputated and replaced with a prosthetic limb. Paxton’s mom says it helps her son by telling other kids,  ‘Oh, she’s missing a paw, she’s like me,'” His dad said, “It’s like they knew they were special,” Blaine said.

