A Documentary Is Being Made About Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Wardrobe Malfunction
Get ready for a another documentary about an infamous moment in pop culture history. From the same people who brought us “Framing Britney Spears” comes an all-new documentary about THE Janet Jackson Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction.
This 2004 incident is set to be the subject matter for the entire documentary. No word if Janet Jackson or Justin Timberlake will be involved (our guess is no).
Just this year, Justin Timberlake issued a public apology to both Britney Spears AND Janet Jackson after the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” put JT in such a negative light.