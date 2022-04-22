A Documentary Crew Is Following Adele As She Revamps Her Vegas Show

Adele is still reworking her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, after she had a falling out with the original designer. She is now working with Kim Gavin, the artistic director for Take That’s tours for the past 30 years, to redesign the production. A documentary crew has reportedly been there the whole time to capture the entire drama-filled process.
A documentary on @Adele's Las Vegas residency is reportedly in the works https://t.co/wTvJqBjEbG pic.twitter.com/f6LP5qa8VL
— UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 21, 2022
According to The Telegraph‘s source, “Footage of the Es (Devlin, the original designer) blow-up and the total implode of the production exists.” Whether or not that will end up in the documentary remains to be seen. the re-launch is expected this summer.