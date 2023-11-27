99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

A DNA Test Reveals 70 Half Siblings

November 27, 2023 12:47PM EST
Now THAT’S a lot of family!

20-year-old Brenna Siperko got A LOT of information from a 23 and Me test…she found out she has 70 half-siblings. She was the product of a sperm donor who ended up fathering 70 others. Although they haven’t met dad, a bunch of them keep in regular touch on social media and group chats.

Eleven of the siblings recently got together for a reunion and they are all thrilled to have each other!

More about:
23 & Me
Brenna Siperko
DNA
half siblings
Inside Edition
sperm donor

