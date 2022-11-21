A “Deadpool” Christmas Movie??

Maybe. Ryan Reynolds just admitted they wrote a full “Deadpool” Christmas movie four years ago, but it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made.

He said, “Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.” This might give a bit more context to that fun trailer for the PG-13 re-release of “Deadpool 2” in 2018 starring Fred Savage, LOL.

MORE HERE