A ‘Deadpool 2’ Christmas Miracle Is Coming In December For The Kiddies

FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, actor-producer Ryan Reynolds attends a special screening of his film, "Deadpool 2," at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

Not kidding. Fox has announced today that a companion piece to Deadpool 2 will come later this December.

And you may be thinking…but how in the whaaaaa could that be even remotely possible.

Judging by a Ryan Reynolds tweet, the Princess Bride-inspired retelling has Deadpool telling a Christmas story to Fred Savage, a direct reference to Princess Bride where a child Savage sat in bed while his grandfather reads him a story.

Is this gift already a thing at Target???

 

WE. CAN’T. WAIT.

