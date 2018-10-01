A ‘Deadpool 2’ Christmas Miracle Is Coming In December For The Kiddies

Not kidding. Fox has announced today that a companion piece to Deadpool 2 will come later this December.
And you may be thinking…but how in the whaaaaa could that be even remotely possible.
Thoughts? ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/fFe93tDI7e
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2018
Judging by a Ryan Reynolds tweet, the Princess Bride-inspired retelling has Deadpool telling a Christmas story to Fred Savage, a direct reference to Princess Bride where a child Savage sat in bed while his grandfather reads him a story.
Trust me it’s a good book for bedtime. pic.twitter.com/ZrftjVLWo1
— Deadpool (@DammitWade) September 28, 2018
Is this gift already a thing at Target???
If your county had a Super Target like I do in the US. Then yes, your purchase would have came with the book. pic.twitter.com/2ENNnXgHe7
— Deadpool (@DammitWade) September 29, 2018
WE. CAN’T. WAIT.