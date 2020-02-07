A Date Is Set For Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial
A date has been set for the public memorial of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month.
The memorial will take place in the morning on February 24th at Staples Center in Los Angeles. There is significance in the date, which reflects the basketball jersey numbers worn by Kobe (No. 24) and Gianna (No. 2).
Staples Center has played host to other memorials in the past including for Michael Jackson and, last year, for rapper Nipsey Hussle. His wife has been posting on Instagram photos and tributes to her husband and daughter.
